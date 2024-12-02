Notable Big Ten QB announces he has entered transfer portal

USC quarterback Miller Moss was benched earlier this season, and it does not sound like he will try to earn his starting job back with the Trojans.

Moss announced on Monday that he has decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student. He called playing for USC “a lifelong dream of mine” and thanked his professors, coaches and teammates.

Moss has been with USC for four years. He entered 2024 as a starter for the first time and threw for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in nine games. Head coach Lincoln Riley then decided to make a quarterback change following USC’s loss to Washington on Nov. 2. UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava has started for the Trojans since.

Moss had a strong message for his doubters prior to being benched, but he probably now realizes his chances of starting in 2025 have all but evaporated. Though the Trojans finished the regular season 6-6, Maiava has played fairly well with 840 yards, 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions across his three starts.