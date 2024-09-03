USF head coach takes funny shot at Billy Napier over press conference mishap

Alex Golesh was not about to miss out on his opportunity to clown his in-state rival.

Golesh, the head football coach at the University of South Florida, got in a funny shot at Florida head coach Billy Napier on Tuesday. To open up his press conference, Golesh poked fun at Napier’s recent water-bottle mishap.

“I forcefully opened the water bottle,” said Golesh to begin the media session, per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “No memes.”

Golesh is alluding to the viral video of Napier struggling to open a water bottle at a press conference of his own following Florida’s blowout loss to the University of Miami on Saturday. You can see the embarrassing video (as well as the memes that it sparked) here.

Prior to taking the USF job at the end of 2022, the 40-year-old Golesh was an assistant coach for UCF and then went on to be an assistant in the SEC for the University of Tennessee. Thus, it is obvious why he does not hold Napier and the University of Florida in very high regard.

Meanwhile, Napier himself has not had a very good last few days. On top of getting humilitated by both the University of Miami and Aquafina, Napier stuck in his foot in his mouth at a press conference a couple days later too.