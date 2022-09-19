Cool video shows Appalachian State QB helped students rush field after Hail Mary

Appalachian State pulled off an incredible win on Saturday for the second straight week, and quarterback Chase Brice made sure Mountaineers fans were able to soak up every bit of it.

Brice completed a Hail Mary from Appalachian State’s 46-yard line to lift the team to a 32-28 win over Troy. The ball was actually caught short of the end zone, but the Mountaineers executed a perfect tip-and-block-play. You can see the thrilling finish here.

Fans immediately began rushing the field after Appalachian State. The best part was Brice helped many of them jump down from the stands.

After completing the miraculous Hail Mary, Chase Brice went right over to his fellow students to help them storm the field. Some things man…. pic.twitter.com/8h1UPuurBt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 18, 2022

Brice will forever be a legend at Appalachian State for that Hail Mary play, and his actions afterward make the story even better.

Appalachian State’s dramatic Hail Mary win came a week after they upset Texas A&M, which led to a huge celebration on campus. It also resulted in ESPN coming to the school for “GameDay.”