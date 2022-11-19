Video: Arizona QB gets in shoving match with his own WR

Things apparently boiled over on the Arizona Wildcats’ sideline Saturday between the team’s quarterback and second-leading receiver.

Television cameras caught Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Dorian Singer exchanging words as they headed for the sideline during the third quarter of the game against Washington State. The exchange came after a stalled drive, and de Laura seemed to let his frustration boil over and escalated the situation.

Heated exchange on the Arizona sideline😳 pic.twitter.com/Ho2HZa8DyD — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 19, 2022

Things did not get better for Arizona from there. De Laura threw three interceptions after the incident in what turned into a Washington State blowout.

One has to wonder if de Laura was a little too amped up for the game. This was his first meeting with Washington State since his transfer from the school in January, and his desire to make a statement may have gotten the better of him. Things will probably be fine between de Laura and Singer, but it is absolutely not what you want to see on any sideline.