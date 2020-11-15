Video: Colin Schooler delivered this punishing hit against Baylor

Texas Tech linebacker Colin Schooler delivered what may have been the hit of the year on Saturday, and it went a long way toward propelling the Red Raiders to victory.

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer looked like he was going to walk into the end zone for an easy touchdown on 3rd-and-goal late in the third quarter, but Schooner had other plans. Just as Brewer was about to cross the goal line, Schooler avoided a block and laid the boom.

Don't try and run when @SchoolerColin is around He delivers a HUGE hit to help @TexasTechFB hold Baylor to a field goal pic.twitter.com/Sc6A4U6K93 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2020

In addition to being a highlight-reel play, Schooler’s tackle also kept Texas Tech in a position to win. Baylor settled for a field goal to take a 23-12 lead, and Texas Tech completed a fourth-quarter comeback to win 24-23.

The best part about Schooler’s tackle is that it was clean and perfectly legal. Huge hits on quarterbacks (such as this one) often result in flags and fines. Schooler’s hit on Brewer was a thing of beauty.