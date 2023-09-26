New video shows just how much trash Colorado talked before Oregon loss

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes strolled into Eugene on Saturday with the same swagger that has served them well all season, and we now have a better idea of just how much trash they talked to their latest opponent before kickoff.

Colorado was more than a three-touchdown underdog heading into their game against Oregon. That did not stop Sanders’ team from trying to intimidate the Ducks during pregame warmups. Oregon on Monday released a recap hype video from their 42-6 win over Colorado, and it included several clips that showed Buffaloes players talking trash.

Sanders’ son, Colorado safety Shiloh Sanders, had plenty to say.

“I’ll beat the f— out of every one of y’all and y’all coach,” he said. “Why y’all so little? We finna run through y’all a–!”

Another Colorado player said he wanted to report “the murder of these Ducks” as a crime. One Buffaloes player was also shown wiping his feet on Oregon’s midfield logo. You can see more in the video:

Of course, the video was an Oregon promo and very one-sided. There may have been trash talk from Ducks players that was left out, but Oregon head coach Dan Lanning did urge his players to steer clear of trash talk in Lanning’s awesome pregame speech. You can see that video here.

Colorado was overmatched from the start, but Coach Prime does not seem all that concerned. The Buffaloes have another extremely tough game coming up on Saturday against No. 8 USC. How they bounce back from their first embarrassing defeat under Sanders will say a lot.