Deion Sanders has stern message following Colorado’s loss to Oregon

Colorado took an absolute beating against Oregon on Saturday. Head coach Deion Sanders believes it won’t ever happen again this season.

The Buffaloes fell 42-6 to the Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Colorado was held scoreless until the final three minutes of the ball game when quarterback Shedeur Sanders found tight end Michael Harrison for a 6-yard touchdown. Their PAT attempt was fittingly blocked.

It was a complete demolition job against the most heavily-followed team in college football this season.

Coach Prime spoke on the loss after the game. Sanders was asked about the supposed “target” on Colorado’s back given all of the attention they have garnered.

Sanders felt as though teams had been trying to beat him and not the squad he coaches. He also promised that the loss would be the team’s nadir this season with an ascent soon to follow.

“One thing that I can say, honestly and candidly, you better get me right now. This is the worst we’re going to be,” Sanders said.

Deion Sanders knows people will take their shots now that the Buffaloes are vulnerable. “You better get me right now. This is the worst we gonna be.” Oregon's Dan Lanning pregame: "They're fighting for clicks. We're fighting for wins." 🎥@nickkosko59pic.twitter.com/1u0My2pN8J — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 23, 2023

Colorado lost to an Oregon side ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25. Sanders’ squad faces an even more formidable foe next week as they take on No. 5 USC led by projected top NFL draft pick Caleb Williams.

The Trojans won their first three games by an average margin of 42 points. For better or worse, Coach Prime and his boys will have the spotlight once again next week.