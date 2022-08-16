Video: Decoldest Crawford stars in incredible HVAC commercial

Nebraska wide receiver Decoldest Crawford has one of the best names in college football, as well as the most fitting endorsement deal around. He also has starred in one perfectly made commercial.

Crawford, who is entering his freshman season with the Cornhuskers, has an NIL deal with SOS Heating & Cooling in Omaha.

On Friday, the HVAC company shared a video on social media of the ad in which Crawford stars. It’s perfect.

You wanted it, so here it is! @Yrncold knows who to call if you want your AC the coldest this summer! pic.twitter.com/MhJQ5ygNdy — SOS Heating & Cooling (@SOSHVACOmaha) August 12, 2022

Take it from Decoldest! They’ll keep you cool during the summer!

There has been a lot of talk about NIL rules and how programs are violating the intent for which they were made. But this deal for Crawford seems like an ideal execution of the program. Hopefully for SOS, the deal leads to greater sales.