Nebraska WR with great name lands perfect NIL deal

College football players have been taking full advantage of name, image and likeness (NIL) deals prior to the 2022 season, and Nebraska freshman wide receiver Decoldest Crawford is embracing the opportunity with a fitting deal.

On Tuesday, SOS Heating & Cooling in Omaha, Neb. announced on Facebook that they had signed Crawford as the HVAC company’s spokesperson.

“SOS Heating & Cooling is excited to introduce our new spokesperson Huskers WR Decoldest Crawford,” the company wrote. “If anyone knows which HVAC company is the coldest in Nebraska, it’s him! You’ll be seeing a lot more with him soon.”

OutKick’s Joe Kinsey spoke to Jake Wasikowski of SOS Heating & Cooling on Thursday. Wasikowski said that once Crawford signed with Nebraska, the company felt like they had to get Crawford as their spokesperson.

Now this is how you NIL. Signing Decoldest Crawford to an HVAC deal is just smart business. pic.twitter.com/6QHf7kKva1 — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) July 28, 2022

While specifics of the deal are unknown, both sides likely wanted to capitalize on Crawford’s unique first name and how perfectly suited it is to represent an HVAC company.

Crawford, a Shreveport, La. native, had originally committed to LSU in 2019 before decommitting from the school in early December. About a week later, he was committed to the Cornhuskers. According to 247 Sports’ composite rankings, Crawford was the 69th-ranked wide receiver in the 2022 class, and the No. 23 recruit in Louisiana.