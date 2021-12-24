 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, December 24, 2021

Video: Florida, UCF got heated at end of Gasparilla Bowl

December 24, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

UCF and Florida players get into a postgame scrum

UCF had been waiting for well over a decade for a shot to face Florida, and they made the most of the opportunity on Thursday night. While the two schools hardly ever face one another, they certainly looked like in-state rivals after the final whistle blew.

Things got heated on the field between some UCF and Florida players following the Knights’ 29-17 upset victory in the Gasparilla Bowl. Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel shared a video of the scrum.

There were some tense moments during the game, as well. Florida linebacker Ty’Ronn Hopper was ejected in the second half for throwing a swing at a UCF player. Hopper’s father said the punch was a response to a UCF player spitting in Ty’Ronn’s face.

The meeting between Florida and UCF was the first since 2006. The Knights have badly wanted a shot at the Gators since at least 2018, when both teams qualified for the New Year’s Six bowl games but were given different opponents.

Between the fiery incidents and the funny equipment malfunction, the Gasparilla Bowl certainly was not lacking in entertainment.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus