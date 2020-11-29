Video: Jaden Walley makes impressive 1-handed catch

Mississippi State wide receiver Jaden Walley made an impressive 1-handed catch during the Egg Bowl rivalry game against Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Bulldogs were down 24-14 early in the fourth quarter and had the ball at their 44. Quarterback Will Rogers threw for Walley, who impressively made a 1-handed catch over his shoulder and hung on despite some serious contact.

One-hander and held on through that hit? Clanga. pic.twitter.com/5zxHFqD7bp — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 28, 2020

The catch itself was tough, but holding on despite the contact made it even more impressive.

A few plays later, Mississippi State scored to make it 24-21. Ole Miss responded with a touchdown to make it a two-possession game again.

Through that point in the game, Walley had eight catches for 156 yards. The freshman entered the game with 26 catches for 286 yards and a touchdown.

Tip via Tennisdude