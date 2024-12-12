 Skip to main content
Joe Burrow gets emotional while addressing his home burglary

December 11, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow on Wednesday did not look like his cool, calm, and collected self when addressing the media about his recent home invasion.

Burrow’s home in Anderson Township, Ohio, was burglarized while the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback led his team to a Monday night win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. More details about Burrow’s home invasion can be found here.

On Wednesday, Burrow spoke to reporters about the incident. The Bengals star gave a statement before fielding any questions.

“I’ll start off by saying something before any questions today,” said Burrow. “So obviously, everybody has heard what has happened. I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one, and way more is already out there than I would want out there, and that I care to share.”

Burrow is known for his icy demeanor on the field. The man’s two most well-known nicknames, Joe Cool and Joe Brrr, reference that.

But Burrow looked about as rattled as his fans have ever seen him during Wednesday’s press conference. Aside from losing material possessions in the burglary, Burrow also had some personal details of his revealed to the public.

One of the women who made a 911 dispatch call reporting the incident was a Sports Illustrated model who was apparently living in Burrow’s house. That detail immediately sparked buzz about her relationship with Burrow, which the LSU alum clearly not happy about.

