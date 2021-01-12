Video: Landon Dickerson gets cool moment at end of Alabama win

Landon Dickerson got to enjoy a cool moment at the end of Alabama’s 52-24 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.

Dickerson was presumed to be out for the season after suffering a knee injury against Florida on Dec. 19. But the senior transfer dressed for the championship game against Ohio State, served as captain, and even got to play for the final snap.

It looked like Landon Dickerson's college career was over after a knee injury in the SEC Championship. The senior leader got on the field for one final moment: victory formation in the National Championship. pic.twitter.com/iuwwQx85f3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 12, 2021

Saban allowed Dickerson to snap for the team’s final kneeldown to seal the game.

Saban puts in injured Landon Dickerson in final play of National Championship game pic.twitter.com/jlywzyeqQb — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 12, 2021

Dickerson then carried Nick Saban onto the field to celebrate the win.

Dickerson is beloved by his teammates and got the chance to partake.

“He wasn’t supposed to play in the game, he was coming off of surgery. But he wanted to go in and snap the ball, so we let him do that,” Saban said after the game.