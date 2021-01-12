 Skip to main content
Video: Landon Dickerson gets cool moment at end of Alabama win

January 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Landon Dickerson

Landon Dickerson got to enjoy a cool moment at the end of Alabama’s 52-24 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.

Dickerson was presumed to be out for the season after suffering a knee injury against Florida on Dec. 19. But the senior transfer dressed for the championship game against Ohio State, served as captain, and even got to play for the final snap.

Saban allowed Dickerson to snap for the team’s final kneeldown to seal the game.

Dickerson then carried Nick Saban onto the field to celebrate the win.

Dickerson is beloved by his teammates and got the chance to partake.

“He wasn’t supposed to play in the game, he was coming off of surgery. But he wanted to go in and snap the ball, so we let him do that,” Saban said after the game.

