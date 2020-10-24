Video: Rice loses after improbable quadruple doink field goal miss

The Rice Owls lost 40-34 to Middle Tennessee State in two overtimes on Saturday after an improbable quadruple doink field goal miss.

The teams were playing in the first overtime, and Middle Tennessee State got the ball first. They missed a 50-yard field goal try after being sacked for an 11-yard loss on third down.

Rice got the ball next and essentially squatted on the ball three straight times to set up a 45-yard field goal try to win the game. They brought on kicker Collin Riccitelli to attempt a field goal, and then this happened:

Rice just basically kneeled three straight plays and kicked a 45 yard fg for the win in OT and this happened. pic.twitter.com/EyxpYfrfSS — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) October 24, 2020

That ball bounced around like it was on the rim of a basketball hoop. A quadruple doink!

As if that weren’t bad enough, Rice had their field goal attempt blocked on their possession in the second overtime. Middle Tennessee State put the game away with an Asher O’Hara touchdown run.

That was horrible luck on the field goal try, but Rice didn’t do enough to win the game. Here we were thinking a double doink field goal was wild. But a quadruple doink? Crazy!