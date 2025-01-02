Video shows why Will Howard wasn’t allowed on Rose Bowl stage

Will Howard had another outstanding game while leading Ohio State to a win over Oregon in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on Wednesday, but the Buckeyes star ran into some trouble while trying to celebrate with his teammates.

Howard went 17/26 for 319 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions in Ohio State’s 41-21 win over Oregon at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Buckeyes players and coaches received their roses and celebrated on a stage after the game, but Howard was initially not permitted to take part.

In a video that 10TV’s Adam King shared on social media, Howard was seen being denied access to the stage as his teammates pleaded his case. Howard turned around and told the people behind him that “there’s a weight limit, apparently.”

Will Howard can’t get on the stage! Let Will on the podium. pic.twitter.com/6lEGb5H7US — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) January 2, 2025

Obviously, stadium staff were told not to let anyone else onto the platform for safety reasons. That mandate applied to everyone — even the starting quarterback of the winning team. It was just surreal to see Howard on the outside looking in as Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was interviewed by ESPN’s Chris Fowler.

Eventually, Howard was allowed to join his team.

The most important thing for Howard is that Ohio State got revenge against Oregon after losing to the Ducks under brutal circumstances earlier in the season. The Buckeyes will now face Texas in the CFP semifinals.