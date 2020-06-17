Washington lands big QB transfer in Kevin Thomson

The Washington Huskies lost quarterback Jacob Eason to the NFL Draft and they are replacing him with a very promising player.

Kevin Thomson has joined the Huskies as a graduate transfer from Sacramento State and will be eligible to play immediately. Thomson is from Auburn, Washington and originally began his college career at UNLV. He redshirted in 2014 and transferred after the 2015 season to Sac State.

Excited to announce that I will be coming home and finishing my collegiate career at the University of Washington! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ZpFZvNicJr — Kevin Thomson (@KevinThomsonX) June 17, 2020

Thomson has played the last three years at Sac State and was the 2019 Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year. He passed for 3,216 yards, 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season. He also rushed for 619 yards and 12 TDs.

Thomson will likely compete with sophomore Jacob Sirmon, redshirt freshman Dylan Morris and freshman Ethan Garbers at Washington. The Huskies slipped to 8-5 last season after three straight double-digit win seasons. This will be new head coach Jimmy Lake’s first season on the job.