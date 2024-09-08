 Skip to main content
Washington State WR makes unreal TD grab vs. Texas Tech

September 7, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Washington State WR Kyle Williams makes an incredible catch vs. Texas Tech

Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams on Saturday showed wideouts everywhere why it’s important to practice the tip drill.

Washington State led Texas Tech 21-10 with 31 seconds left in the first half at Gesa Field in Pullman, Wash.

With Washington State facing 1st-and-10 at Texas Tech’s 21-yard line, quarterback John Mateer looped the ball toward Williams in the corner of the end zone. Red Raiders cornerback Maurion Horn tipped the football into the air, but Williams maintained composure and still made the grab for a touchdown.

The TD grab was Williams’ lone catch of the first half, which gave the Cougars a 27-10 lead at the break.

Here’s another angle of Williams’ incredible catch, which looks much more difficult in slow motion.

The football took a gnarly bounce after Horn got a hand on it. But like a Gold Glover in the infield, Williams read the funky hop perfectly to secure the highlight catch.

