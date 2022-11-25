Will Rogers hooked up Lane Kiffin’s son after Egg Bowl

Ole Miss lost their third consecutive game when they fell to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thursday night, but Lane Kiffin’s son still walked away with a souvenir.

Kiffin shared a screenshot on Twitter a few days before Thursday’s game that showed how his son, Knox, had reached out to Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. Knox asked Rogers if he could have the junior’s towel at the conclusion of the Egg Bowl. Kiffin jokingly criticized his son for “talking to the enemy,” but Rogers responded to Knox and told him “I got you bro.”

Knox 🤦‍♂️. Talking to the enemy. West coast kid …. ⁦@OleMissFB⁩ pic.twitter.com/m6W3tWUulz — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 22, 2022

Rogers kept his word. Following Mississippi State’s 24-22 win, he met up with Knox on the field and handed over the towel.

Knox had one heck of a night Oxford despite his dad’s team losing. Players also hoisted him up on the sideline after an Ole Miss touchdown so he could go nuts with a fire extinguisher.

.@Lane_Kiffin's son with the fire extinguisher on the Ole Miss sideline 😂 pic.twitter.com/u47ftjp0YB — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 25, 2022

There has been a lot of talk about Kiffin potentially leaving Ole Miss to take another job. Knox seems to be having plenty of fun right where he is.