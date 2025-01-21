 Skip to main content
Woman crashes golf cart while driving Ryan Day

January 21, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
A golf cart driver crashes with Ryan Day

Ryan Day was involved in a bit of an accident after he lead Ohio State to a national title on Monday night, but fortunately the incident resulted in nothing but a few laughs.

Day, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, and some other members of the Ohio State team were riding in a golf cart in the tunnel at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., when the driver pulled an Austin Powers. The woman unsuccessfully tried to turn around in a tight space and crashed into the wall.

Day and the other passengers were given a pretty good jolt. The crash was enough to disable the golf cart, so everyone had to get out and walk to their destination. The driver could be heard telling everyone, “We’re close, you guys, come on. I am so sorry.”

That reminded a lot of people of this:

Between the golf cart crash and his legendary Gatorade bath, Day was really put through the ringer after Ohio State’s 34-23 win over Notre Dame. We are certain he enjoyed every second of it.