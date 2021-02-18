Gina Carano says she learned of ‘The Mandalorian’ firing on social media

Gina Carano says she learned the news that she was fired from “The Mandalorian” via social media.

The former MMA star was fired by Lucasfilm from her role on the “Star Wars”-associated show on Disney+ last week. The announcement came via a statement from Lucasfilm, which makes “The Mandalorian” for Disney+.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” Lucasfilm said in a statement last week.

Carano was fired after receiving some negative response on social media to a post on her Instagram Story that compared the way conservatives in America are treated today to the way Jews in Germany were treated prior to the Holocaust.

In reality, Carano had been stirring things up on her social media profiles ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The post that got her fired was reportedly said to be the final straw for the company, which was looking to avoid controversies associated with the woman who portrayed Cara Dune.

“I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired,” Carano told Bari Weiss.

Even though she has lost her job with “The Mandalorian” and a potential spinoff show for her character, Carano announced a new project shortly after being fired.