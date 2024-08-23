 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 23, 2024

Film director shares major update on Hulk Hogan biopic

August 23, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Hulk Hogan smiles

Nov 19, 2014; Cleveland, OH, USA; Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan stands on the court before a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the San Antonio Spurs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

A planned biopic on Hulk Hogan is no longer in the works with the same director.

Film director Todd Phillips was the subject of a feature published by “Variety” on Tuesday. The feature mostly discussed Phillips’ plans for a sequel to “Joker.”

Buried towards the end of the feature was an update on the Hogan biopic that Phillips was planning to direct.

“I love what we were trying to do, but that’s not going to come together for me,” Phillips told Variety.

Actor Chris Hemsworth, who has famously played the Thor character in Marvel’s movies since 2011, was set to play the role of Hogan.

It’s unclear whether the film as a whole is dead, but it sounds like Phillips at the least will not be attached to the project.

What do you think of Hemsworth as the famous wrestler Hogan?

Article Tags

Hulk HoganTodd Phillips
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus