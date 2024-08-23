Film director shares major update on Hulk Hogan biopic

A planned biopic on Hulk Hogan is no longer in the works with the same director.

Film director Todd Phillips was the subject of a feature published by “Variety” on Tuesday. The feature mostly discussed Phillips’ plans for a sequel to “Joker.”

Buried towards the end of the feature was an update on the Hogan biopic that Phillips was planning to direct.

“I love what we were trying to do, but that’s not going to come together for me,” Phillips told Variety.

Actor Chris Hemsworth, who has famously played the Thor character in Marvel’s movies since 2011, was set to play the role of Hogan.

It’s unclear whether the film as a whole is dead, but it sounds like Phillips at the least will not be attached to the project.

What do you think of Hemsworth as the famous wrestler Hogan?