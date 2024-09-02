Joey Chestnut sets new world record in hot dog showdown against Kobayashi

Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi squared off in a hot dog eating showdown on Monday, and Chestnut beat his own world record en route to a convincing victory.

Chestnut ate 83 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes compared to Kobayashi’s 67 during the live Netflix special. The 83 hot dogs was a new world record, shattering Chestnut’s old record of 76 that he set at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2021.

Joey Chestnut beats Takeru Kobayashi AND his own World Record with 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes. #ChestnutVSKobayashi pic.twitter.com/ThF9GSkWQF — Netflix (@netflix) September 2, 2024

What made the performance from Chestnut even more wild is that the Netflix contest had different rules from Nathan’s, and some would argue the Netflix rules were more difficult. Chestnut and Kobayashi were not allowed to separate the hot dogs from the buns when eating them. They also could not dunk their buns in water.

It had been 15 years since Chestnut and Kobayashi last competed against one another in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Chestnut has won the event 16 times, but the 40-year-old was banned from competing this year due to sponsorship reasons. Kobayashi, 46, had not competed in the Nathan’s contest since he and Chestnut squared off in 2009. Kobayashi has won the event 16 times.

Chestnut may have missed the Nathan’s contest, but he obviously trained just as hard for his showdown against Kobayashi. The results said it all.