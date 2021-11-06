Mr. Olympia Shawn Rhoden dies from heart attack at 46

Bodybuilder Shawn Rhoden, who won the Mr. Olympia competition in 2018, has died of a heart attack at the age of 46.

Generation Iron reported on Saturday about Rhoden’s death. They say he died of a heart attack and shared that Rhoden’s trainer was confirming to friends that Rhoden had died.

Known as “Flexatron,” Rhoden began bodybuilding in 1992. He unseated Phil Heath as the Mr. Olympia champion in 2018, ending a streak of seven straight wins by Heath.

At 43, Rhoden was the oldest Mr. Olympia champion. The Jamaican-born bodybuilder had numerous first-place finishes in competition, with his Mr. Olympia title standing out as his crowning achievement.

He was the subject of a documentary.

Rhoden overcame alcohol addiction during his life. He was accused of rape in 2018, shortly after his Mr. Olympia win.

Rhoden received tributes upon the news of his death.