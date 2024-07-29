Unreal photo of surfer Gabriel Medina in ocean during Olympics goes viral

An unreal photo of surfer Gabriel Medina in the ocean while competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics has gone viral.

The surfing component for the Olympics is being held in Tahiti, French Polynesia.

Medina, a Brazilian surfer, was surfing in Heat 5 of Round 3 during the men’s shortboard competition on Monday. He achieved a 9.90 score, which is the highest ever in the Olympics.

Gabriel Medina just got the highest surfing score in Olympic history with a 9.90! MONSTRO! 🇧🇷🏄🏻‍♂️pic.twitter.com/GyNn3GTKHs — Ginga Bonito 🇧🇷 (@GingaBonitoHub) July 29, 2024

Somehow, AFP photographer Jerome Brouillet captured an unbelievable picture of Medina appearing to hover over the water while celebrating his successful round.

This shot of Gabriel Medina is ABSOLUTELY UNREAL 🤯 😱 ( 📸: Jerome Brouillet) pic.twitter.com/4JQNI4olsi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 29, 2024

The photo is so good that it looks fake. Medina just crushed that massive wave, and Brouillet shot the perfect photo.

Medina has won 18 events on the WSL Championship Tour. The 30-year-old finished fourth in the 2020 Olympics and is hoping for a better finish this year.