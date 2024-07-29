 Skip to main content
Unreal photo of surfer Gabriel Medina in ocean during Olympics goes viral

July 29, 2024
by Larry Brown
Gabriel Medina on a wave

An unreal photo of surfer Gabriel Medina in the ocean while competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics has gone viral.

The surfing component for the Olympics is being held in Tahiti, French Polynesia.

Medina, a Brazilian surfer, was surfing in Heat 5 of Round 3 during the men’s shortboard competition on Monday. He achieved a 9.90 score, which is the highest ever in the Olympics.

Somehow, AFP photographer Jerome Brouillet captured an unbelievable picture of Medina appearing to hover over the water while celebrating his successful round.

The photo is so good that it looks fake. Medina just crushed that massive wave, and Brouillet shot the perfect photo.

Medina has won 18 events on the WSL Championship Tour. The 30-year-old finished fourth in the 2020 Olympics and is hoping for a better finish this year.

Gabriel Medina
