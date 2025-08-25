Larry Brown Sports

Fantasy football league loser wears dress and sign by Dodger Stadium

A man holds up a sign
A man who lost a fantasy football league holds up a sign. Photo taken in Los Angeles, Calif., on August 23, 2025 by Larry Brown/Larry Brown Sports

One fantasy football league loser had to pay the price of finishing at the bottom of the standings with an embarrassing act on Saturday.

LBS writer yours truly was driving near Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday and saw a group of men wearing football jerseys standing on the southwest corner of Stadium Way and Riverside Dr. The group had gathered to watch their friend pay off the punishment for losing their league.

The man who had lost the league was punished by wearing a dress and holding a sign that said “I suck at fantasy football” on it. The poster also featured an image of the crying Michael Jordan meme. The sign also had a Raiders logo — presumably the favorite team of the guy who lost.

LBS asked to take a photo of the man, and he said we were welcome to do so. His friends were giddy with excitement over the attention their buddy had received.

We have seen some other brutal punishments for the loser of a fantasy football league. This certainly was up there when it comes to the embarrassment factor. His buddies wouldn’t have had it any other way.

.
