2 players ejected for fight during Raiders-Chargers game

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers got into a pretty significant fight in the aftermath of a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter.

The Chargers had just scored a touchdown to take a 22-10 lead with 3:40 to go in the fourth quarter, and they opted to go for two in an effort to make it a 14-point advantage. After the conversion failed, Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer got tangled up with Raiders cornerback Jack Jones, sparking a significant fight in which punches appeared to be thrown.

CHARGERS-RAIDERS GAME GETTING HEATED. PUNCHES THROWN. pic.twitter.com/ksBDjPqXDJ — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) September 8, 2024

Both teams got involved, but Palmer and Jones were the only players ejected. Multiple coaches tried to intervene to break things up, and Chargers linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman used it as an excuse to try to hype up the home crowd.

After a Ladd McConkey TD there was a big fight in the back of the endzone, multiple coaches ran on field to break it up. LBs Coach NaVorro Bowman waved his hands to hype the crowd after. Offsetting penalties for Joshua palmer and CB Jack Jones, both are ejected. — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) September 8, 2024

The NFL may look at this and issue further discipline during the week given the number of players involved.

Recall that last year, the Raiders so thoroughly embarrassed the Chargers that it got the entire Los Angeles braintrust fired. That may well have been on the mind of both teams here, especially since the touchdown had essentially clinched a win for the Chargers.