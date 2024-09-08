 Skip to main content
2 players ejected for fight during Raiders-Chargers game

September 8, 2024
by Grey Papke
Chargers and Raiders players fighting

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers got into a pretty significant fight in the aftermath of a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter.

The Chargers had just scored a touchdown to take a 22-10 lead with 3:40 to go in the fourth quarter, and they opted to go for two in an effort to make it a 14-point advantage. After the conversion failed, Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer got tangled up with Raiders cornerback Jack Jones, sparking a significant fight in which punches appeared to be thrown.

Both teams got involved, but Palmer and Jones were the only players ejected. Multiple coaches tried to intervene to break things up, and Chargers linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman used it as an excuse to try to hype up the home crowd.

The NFL may look at this and issue further discipline during the week given the number of players involved.

Recall that last year, the Raiders so thoroughly embarrassed the Chargers that it got the entire Los Angeles braintrust fired. That may well have been on the mind of both teams here, especially since the touchdown had essentially clinched a win for the Chargers.

