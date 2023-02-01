49ers All-Pro hinting at retirement?

The final act of one San Francisco 49ers player’s NFL career may ultimately be body-slamming an opponent.

49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams spoke with reporters on Tuesday after the team’s NFC title game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and strongly seemed to hint that he is considering retirement.

“It’s a long season,” said Williams, per the San Francisco Chronicle’s Eric Branch. “Having two long seasons back-to-back, it does get pretty grueling for a 34-year-old guy like myself. I will be 35 when the [2023] season starts. You do kind of think about what’s life like after football. I’ve done this every year of my life since the second grade.

“You do get to that age, especially at the end the year like this, as exhausting as it was,” Williams added. “And still not getting quite where you want to be. I get it. You get to that age. But, honestly, I’m just taking it one day at time, and we’ll see how that goes going forward.”

Williams began his NFL career in 2010 as the first-round draft pick (No. 4 overall) of Washington. After a successful stint with them featuring seven Pro Bowl selections and a Second Team All-Pro nod, he was traded to the 49ers before the 2020 season. Williams has since become a rock for San Francisco at left tackle over the last three years, making three more Pro Bowls and earning First Team All-Pro honors twice.

But Williams has indeed been part of two straight very taxing playoff runs that failed to net a single Super Bowl appearance (the 49ers lost in the NFC title game both years). During this year’s loss, Williams was ejected in the fourth quarter for body-slamming Philly’s K’Von Wallace (video here).

Williams, who turns 35 in July, has overcome plenty of odds healthwise to continue his NFL career (and do so at a high level of play). But it seems the possibility of retirement is starting to weigh heavy on his mind right now.