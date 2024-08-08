 Skip to main content
49ers sign veteran wide receiver amid Brandon Aiyuk uncertainty

August 8, 2024
by Grey Papke
The San Francisco 49ers logo at midfield

Nov 12, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; A general overall view of the San Francisco 49ers logo at midfield at Levi’s Stadium prior to the game against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers moved to add a veteran wide receiver amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Brandon Aiyuk’s future with the team.

The 49ers are signing Robbie Chosen to a contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Chosen picked the 49ers from a set of multiple offers, as he saw a more immediate route to potential playing time with the Niners.

Chosen looked like he was headed for stardom a few years ago, as he posted a 1,096-yard season in 2020. Since then, he has tailed off, and his stock fell so far that the Carolina Panthers essentially tossed him off the team after he lost his cool on the sideline in 2022. He spent last year with the Miami Dolphins, but only played in nine games with four catches.

The 49ers need a bit of wide receiver depth right now. First-round pick Ricky Pearsall is dealing with injuries, but the more immediate issue is Aiyuk, who appears increasingly likely to be traded. The 49ers might get a receiver in return if they do trade Aiyuk, but depth will be needed as well.

