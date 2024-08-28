Reporter offers update on standoff between Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers appeared to be nearing a resolution with disgruntled wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk last week, but it sounds like the two sides remain at an impasse.

Aiyuk still has not ended his training camp hold-in with the regular season set to kick off in less than two weeks. While the 49ers have had both serious trade discussions and contract extension negotiations with the 26-year-old, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network said Wednesday that there has been no real movement toward either outcome in recent days.

“We are still stuck in the mud here on Brandon Aiyuk, who is on the roster because he reported to training camp. … Sort of, the understanding was that at this point he would practice, so we’re gonna have to see if he’s on the field (Wednesday afternoon) with the San Francisco 49ers. But, again, no closer to an extension or a trade there than we were the last couple of weeks,” Garafolo said.

From @gmfb: The #49ers and hold-in WR Brandon Aiyuk remain in a standoff while a resolution with holdout Trent Williams isn’t close. Meanwhile #Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick remains away from the team. pic.twitter.com/ig2ZADhrTi — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 28, 2024

All-Pro offensive lineman Trent Williams has also been holding out, and he seems more likely to miss the start of the regular season as he seeks a new contract.

A recent report claimed Aiyuk and the 49ers were only at odds over the final year of a proposed extension, which sounded like a small hurdle to clear. Trade talks have also cooled considerably after one AFC team seemed to be on the verge of acquiring Aiyuk.

Aiyuk is set to make around $14 million this season in the final year of his rookie deal. He is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and has 15 touchdowns over the last two years, so it makes sense that he is trying to cash in on a hot wide receiver market. The question now is whether he would be willing to carry the holdout into the regular season.