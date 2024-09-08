 Skip to main content
Report reveals how 49ers resolved the Brandon Aiyuk situation

September 8, 2024
by Larry Brown
Brandon Aiyuk wearing headphones and a 49ers sweatshirt

Aug 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk resolved the wide receiver’s contract situation a week and a half ago following an offseason full of drama. A recent report explains how the situation finally got closed.

FOX Sports reporter Jay Glazer said Sunday that the 49ers were ready to trade Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers the same day that he agreed to the contract extension.

“[The 49ers] said, ‘look, you have until the end of practice. We’re either trading you to Pittsburgh today, or you can take the deal that’s been on the table. It’s up to you, but you have until the end of practice,'” Glazer reported.

So the Niners gave Aiyuk an ultimatum, and the wide receiver blinked. In the end, he still received a favorable 4-year, $120 million deal, so there isn’t much for him to complain about.

Not only was San Francisco ready to trade Aiyuk to Pittsburgh, but the Niners also had another receiver they were pursuing as a possible replacement.

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers
