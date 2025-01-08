49ers make clear statement about Brock Purdy’s future

After an underwhelming end to the season, there was some speculation that the San Francisco 49ers might not be as fully committed to Brock Purdy as they previously had been. General manager John Lynch sought to put an end to that speculation on Wednesday.

Lynch clearly stated that Purdy is “our guy” when speaking to the media on Wednesday, adding that the 49ers fully intend to sign him long-term.

“What we know about Brock is that he’s our guy. We have interest in him being around for a long, long time,” Lynch said.

Purdy and the 49ers will likely work to get a contract done this offseason, as he is heading into the final year of his rookie contract in 2025. There is even more motivation for Purdy, who has been absurdly underpaid for a while now. Lynch’s comments are in line with other reports that have suggested that an up-and-down 2024 has not changed the team’s overall impression of their quarterback.

Purdy threw for 3,864 yards in 2024 with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His numbers were down across the board relative to 2023, but one could argue that had to do with injuries to a number of key offensive players helping to drag down his play.