Report reveals 49ers’ stance on Brock Purdy extension

Brock Purdy has taken a step back in his second full season as an NFL starting quarterback, but it does not sound like the San Francisco 49ers view him any differently than they did a year ago.

Sam Darnold, who was a backup with the 49ers last year, might be headed for free agency after the season. While Darnold has been outstanding this year with the Minnesota Vikings, there is a reason Kevin O’Connell and company used the 10th overall pick in the draft on JJ McCarthy.

Some have wondered if Kyle Shananan could explore a reunion with the 27-year-old Darnold. Dianna Russini of The Athletic discussed that idea on the latest episode of her “Scoop City” podcast with Chase Daniel, which was released on Tuesday. Russini said the 49ers remain committed to Purdy.

“I can tell you that they are committed to making Brock Purdy work for them in San Francisco,” Russini said. “Could things change? Of course, we know how this league works.”

Purdy is set to make just $1.1 million in base salary next season, which is the final year of his rookie contract. While many have viewed it as a foregone conclusion that the Niners will sign him to an extension, even Purdy acknowledged during the offseason that there are no guarantees.

Purdy threw for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He led San Francisco to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. This season, Purdy has 3,487 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The 49ers were officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16.

The question is whether Purdy has regressed or if major injuries to players like Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey were the biggest factor in the former Iowa State star’s struggles. The type of offer the 49ers make — or don’t make — to Purdy heading into 2025 will offer a glimpse into how they view the disappointing year.