49ers have privately informed Trey Lance of their QB plan?

The San Francisco 49ers may not announce a starting quarterback until just before the 2022 season, but it sounds like they have made their direction clear behind closed doors.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Sunday that Lance has gotten the impression from the 49ers that he is going to start next season. There has been talk of the Niners keeping Jimmy Garoppolo for another year, but apparently that will not impact Lance’s role.

“Meanwhile, Trey Lance has been working out in the Bay Area. I’m told that he’s got indications, at least informal indications from the team, that he’ll be the guy next year,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway. “He’s set to be that. Now, whether that means that they would still keep Garoppolo and that could change the dynamic, possibly. But right now, Lance is going to be the starter.”

It is highly unlikely that Garoppolo wants to remain in San Francisco as a backup. Part of the reason the Niners have not been able to trade him is that the 30-year-old is recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent after the season. There also are not many teams in need of a starting quarterback.

Garoppolo has been linked to one specific NFC team, but the 49ers have not ruled out keeping him. That could be their way of trying to keep his trade value intact, especially if they have unofficially named Lance their starter.