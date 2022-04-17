Panthers interested in another QB besides Baker Mayfield?

The Carolina Panthers are viewed by many as the most logical suitor for Baker Mayfield, but that does not mean they are anxious to acquire the former first-round pick. While they clearly need a starting quarterback, it sounds like Mayfield is one of several options they are considering.

Multiple reports this week linked Mayfield to the Panthers. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Mayfield is “not the only guy on the list” in Carolina.

RE Baker Mayfield: The former No. 1 overall pick is among the QB options for the Panthers, but he's not the only guy on the list. There's also the issue of Mayfield's $18.8M salary (same as Sam Darnold's). Browns would have to help. Happy Easter. — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 17, 2022

Person did not mention other names, but Jimmy Garoppolo is one that would make sense. The San Francisco 49ers are expected to turn things over to Trey Lance next season, though there has been some talk of them keeping Garoppolo for one more year.

Garoppolo has proven he can win at the NFL level, while Mayfield probably has more upside. Mayfield has been wildly inconsistent in Cleveland, but he also battled numerous injuries last season and might benefit from a fresh start.

Mayfield’s contract is one big obstacle standing in the way of a trade. The Panthers have nearly $31 million in salary cap space. That does not mean they want to use up most of it on Mayfield. Garoppolo will earn $24 million in 2022, but he is the more proven NFL player. Carolina’s interest in either player could increase following the draft.