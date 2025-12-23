49ers wide receiver had $500,000 bonus wiped away after Colts challenge his decisive catch

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen cruelly challenged a catch on Monday that had earned an opposing player half a million dollars.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne entered the Week 16 contest just one yard shy of hitting a $500,000 bonus if he tallied 500 receiving yards in the 2025 regular season. Bourne got his opportunity early in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy hit Bourne with a short pass right for 12 yards, prompting Bourne to celebrate as if he had just scored a touchdown. However, Steichen challenged the catch, given that Bourne did not appear to catch it cleanly. The Colts’ challenge was successful, effectively taking away Bourne’s bonus.

Fans could only imagine how Bourne must have felt after Steichen successfully won the challenge.

Ahhh man Kendrick Bourne spammed like 6 emotes for his payday just for the Colts to challenge the catch 😂😂😂 — NeverMadeJB (@NeverMadeJB) December 23, 2025

Shane Steichen taking the bag from Kendrick Bourne with that challenge call. pic.twitter.com/dV8rSMpMbW — GolfCalled (@ItsShowtime223) December 23, 2025

Old Kendrick Bourne was flashing the money after that catch after cashing a $500k incentive/bonus



Only to have it reversed. Lol. — Josh Inglis (@Covers_josh) December 23, 2025

Bourne did not have to wait long to get a second chance. Purdy went to Bourne on a short pass right again later in the second quarter. There was no contesting Bourne’s catch the second time around.

Kendrick Bourne just earned a $500k incentive 💰



And Bourne celebrated accordingly.

Kendrick Bourne just got his $500K bonus for reaching 500 receiving yards on the season pic.twitter.com/V5z781BuWh — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 23, 2025

Bourne also still has a chance for even more money. His bonus would rise to $750,000 if he gets to 600 yards before the season ends.