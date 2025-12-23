Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

49ers wide receiver had $500,000 bonus wiped away after Colts challenge his decisive catch

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne celebrating his $500,000 bonus

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen cruelly challenged a catch on Monday that had earned an opposing player half a million dollars.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne entered the Week 16 contest just one yard shy of hitting a $500,000 bonus if he tallied 500 receiving yards in the 2025 regular season. Bourne got his opportunity early in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy hit Bourne with a short pass right for 12 yards, prompting Bourne to celebrate as if he had just scored a touchdown. However, Steichen challenged the catch, given that Bourne did not appear to catch it cleanly. The Colts’ challenge was successful, effectively taking away Bourne’s bonus.

Fans could only imagine how Bourne must have felt after Steichen successfully won the challenge.

Bourne did not have to wait long to get a second chance. Purdy went to Bourne on a short pass right again later in the second quarter. There was no contesting Bourne’s catch the second time around.

And Bourne celebrated accordingly.

Bourne also still has a chance for even more money. His bonus would rise to $750,000 if he gets to 600 yards before the season ends.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App