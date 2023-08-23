49ers will look into potential Trey Lance trades

The San Francisco 49ers invested a lot into drafting Trey Lance, but that’s not distorting their decision-making with the quarterback.

The Niners on Wednesday announced that Sam Darnold has won their backup quarterback job. That means that Lance is now their No. 3 quarterback.

Even though SF traded two first-round picks and a third-round pick, while also swapping first-round picks with Miami to take Lance No. 3 overall in 2021, they are now willing to trade him.

Sam Darnold has played well in camp, grabbing the opportunity behind Brock Purdy. He's earned it. No doubt, this will be a decision Trey Lance will take hard. SF will now explore options with him. Prior to the Draft, there were a few trade discussions. Perhaps those will pick up. https://t.co/KBm8Kf7gML — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2023

The question is: what team will have interest in Lance? Though the Niners identified him as a No. 3 pick just two years ago, he fell behind both Brock Purdy and Darnold on the depth chart. He has been a disappointment and still lacks experience. It’s hard to imagine other teams giving up any assets to get him. But Lance may need to start over with a new team now.

In eight career games, Lance has completed 54.9 percent of his passes for 797 yards, 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.