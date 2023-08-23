 Skip to main content
Wednesday, August 23, 2023

49ers will look into potential Trey Lance trades

August 23, 2023
by Larry Brown
Trey Lance holds a ball

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers invested a lot into drafting Trey Lance, but that’s not distorting their decision-making with the quarterback.

The Niners on Wednesday announced that Sam Darnold has won their backup quarterback job. That means that Lance is now their No. 3 quarterback.

Even though SF traded two first-round picks and a third-round pick, while also swapping first-round picks with Miami to take Lance No. 3 overall in 2021, they are now willing to trade him.

The question is: what team will have interest in Lance? Though the Niners identified him as a No. 3 pick just two years ago, he fell behind both Brock Purdy and Darnold on the depth chart. He has been a disappointment and still lacks experience. It’s hard to imagine other teams giving up any assets to get him. But Lance may need to start over with a new team now.

In eight career games, Lance has completed 54.9 percent of his passes for 797 yards, 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

