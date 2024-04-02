911 call reveals details about Vontae Davis’ death

Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead at his home in Southwest Ranches, Fla. on Monday, and now we have a few more details regarding the late 35-year-old’s death.

Davis’ personal assistant is the one who called 911 to seek assistance, though she is not the one who found Davis’ body. Rather, another woman found Davis unresponsive inside his home gym. That woman was so panicked that she called the personal assistant, who called 911. That woman had been looking around the home in search of Davis before finding him in the home gym area.

The personal assistant told 911 that she had last seen Davis alive on Friday, though she said she knew one of Davis’ drivers saw him on Saturday.

The home where Davis was found dead is held in his grandmother’s name.

Davis’ death comes fewer than two months after he was arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence after crashing his car into a disabled vehicle on the side of the highway in South Florida. Davis displayed some very concerning behavior after the crash.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Davis was taken by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He played for the Dolphins for three seasons before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent six years from 2012-2017. Davis then played for the Buffalo Bills for a brief period in 2018 before retiring in a very unusual manner.

Davis had 396 total tackles and 22 interceptions in his NFL career.