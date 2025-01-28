Aaron Glenn fires profane message in his first Jets press conference

Aaron Glenn made sure to leave a memorable first impression as the newest head coach of the New York Jets.

The Jets drafted Glenn in the first round back in 1994. The 5’9″ defensive back started his NFL playing career strong with 67 combined tackles and a 6th-place finish in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

On Monday, Glenn started his head coaching career in a similar fashion. After hiring him as the Jets’ head coach last week, the team held an introductory press conference for Glenn.

Glenn was more than ready to deliver a spicy soundbite when asked to send a message to his new players.

“Put your seatbelts on and get ready for the ride,” said Glenn. “Listen, there are going to be some challenges. But with challenges, comes opportunity. But here’s what I do know. We’re the freaking New York Jets and we’re built for this s–t.”

Contrary to what Glenn said, the Jets have not been “built” for much success over the past few decades. But perhaps believing in a culture change is exactly the first step the Jets need as the team enters a new era.

Glenn served as the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, another historically woebegone franchise, from 2021 to 2024. Jets fans can only hope that Glenn can bring a similar improvement to New York.