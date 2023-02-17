Star player to remain with Packers on restructured deal

The Green Bay Packers are facing a lot of uncertainty again this offseason, but they have already managed to retain one key offensive player.

Aaron Jones and the Packers on Friday agreed to a restructured contract that will keep the star running back with the team. Jones was initially scheduled to make $16 million in 2023, but his agents told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that that figure has been reduced to $11 million. The 28-year-old will receive an $8.52 million signing bonus as part of the $11 million, which will significantly reduce his salary-cap figure.

When you factor in his pay for 2023, Jones will have made $31 million since 2021. That is the second-most for a running back in the NFL behind only Christian McCaffrey, so the restructure is seemingly a good deal for both Jones and the Packers.

Jones rushed for a career-high 1,121 yards and had seven total touchdowns last season. The 1,000-yard campaign was his third in the last four years.

There had been speculation that the Packers would cut Jones, as they are over the salary cap heading into next season. If they trade Aaron Rodgers, that would take care of a lot of their salary cap issues.

Rodgers has yet to decide if he wants to play in 2023, and it is possible he will want a fresh start elsewhere. The Packers are expected to accommodate him if he wants a trade. One AFC team seems determined to go all-out in pursuit of the former MVP.