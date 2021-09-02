Aaron Rodgers talks being away from Shailene Woodley during season

Aaron Rodgers and his fiancee Shailene Woodley were able to spend plenty of time together during the pandemic, which they said is one of the reasons their relationship progressed so quickly. With the 2021 season set to begin, the couple will be apart much more often. Rodgers insists that is not a problem.

In an interview with Haute Living that was published on Thursday, Rodgers said he believes being 2,000 miles away from his future wife will be a “good thing.”

“It’s a busy work time for her, so (me returning to Green Bay) probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work,” Rodgers said. “I think it’s going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year , and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too.”

Woodley and Rodgers have no plans to set a wedding date yet. The actress explained earlier this year how dating during a pandemic led to things moving quickly for her and Rodgers. Now, they will get to experience what a more “normal” relationship is like for an athlete-celebrity couple.

Rodgers made Green Bay Packers fans uneasy when he was living it up in Hawaii with Woodley rather than practicing at OTAs. He ultimately worked out a deal with the team to return. Time will tell if being away from his Los Angeles-based fiancee proves to be tougher than he imagined.