Report: Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers was linked to actress Shailene Woodley right around the time of his split with Danica Patrick, but those rumors died down rather quickly. They’re now heating back up again.

Rodgers and Woodley have been in a long-distance relationship and seeing each other for a while, according to E! News. A source told E! that the two have “kept things private and low key” but “continue to talk and see each other when they can.”

Patrick revealed last summer that she and Rodgers had gone their separate ways after dating for nearly two years. A gossip site claimed Rodgers and Woodley were spotted getting cozy not long after in Lake Tahoe. Rodgers was in Tahoe at the time taking part in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

Rodgers typically tries to keep his private life under wraps, while Patrick has been a bit more open about the split. The former NASCAR driver fired back at trolls on social media at one point.

The original report about Rodgers and Woodley claimed Patrick is the one who introduced Rodgers to the actress, which left her feeling betrayed.