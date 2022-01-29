Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants 2 Packers teammates with him next season

Like most quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers has his favorite wide receivers. Rodgers likes his so much, he reportedly wants to make sure two of them are with him next season, no matter where he plays.

Rodgers has made it clear to those close to him that he wants Packers wide receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to play with him next year, be it in Green Bay or elsewhere, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network. Both Adams and Valdes-Scantling are poised to become unrestricted free agents this offseason.

Rodgers wanting to tie his future to Adams would not be a surprise. Adams has been Green Bay’s leading receiver for five consecutive seasons and has emerged as one of the best in the game. In 2021, Rodgers targeted him 169 times, over twice as many targets as the next-highest target on the team.

Valdes-Scantling would be a bit more surprising. The 27-year-old caught a modest 26 passes last season, though he did come away with three touchdowns. Rodgers has been a vocal defender of him in the past, so the two clearly have a strong relationship.

With the uncertainty surrounding Rodgers’ future, people will likely keep an eye on Adams in particular as a potential indicator of the quarterback’s intentions. That is especially true with the franchise tag looking like the only real way the Packers can hold on to Adams. There has already been chatter about the two looking to team up together on an AFC squad next season.

Photo: Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports