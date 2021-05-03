 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers experiencing same issue Brett Favre had

May 3, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is clearly unhappy that the Green Bay Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love last year. The irony of the situation is that there is no player in the NFL who understands what it is like to be in Love’s position more than Rodgers.

Rodgers, of course, was drafted by Green Bay in the first round back in 2005. Brett Favre was still the face of the Packers at the time, and it would be an understatement to characterize the relationship between the two quarterbacks as icy. Andrew Brandt, who was an executive with the Packers at the time, described how Favre felt at the time.

As Brandt said, Rodgers probably knows exactly how Favre felt now. The Packers are still committed to Rodgers, who is coming off another MVP season. However, it goes without saying that they plan to hand the reigns over to Love at some point. Rodgers wants to be the one to decide when that happens, hence the stalemate.

Favre has expressed regret over the way his tenure in Green Bay came to an end. Rodgers could be headed down the exact same path, as he reportedly wants out and is willing to go to some serious lengths to get his way.

