Aaron Rodgers shares what his next biggest challenge is

Aaron Rodgers shared what his next biggest challenge is, and it’s not what you might think.

Rodgers has an endorsement deal with Zenith Watches and recently joined their CEO for an interview on Instagram Live. The Green Bay Packers quarterback talked in the interview about his recent engagement to Shailene Woodley. He also shared that he is looking forward to become to a father one day. He called being a father his “next great challenge.”

“It’s gonna be a really fun challenge. I’ve done a pretty good job at taking care of myself for the last 37 years, and look forward to taking care of another life at some point,” Rodgers said. “I think it’s gonna be so fun. I’ve dreamt about what that would be like and I’m really excited about that chapter, whenever that comes.”

The 37-year-old said that many of his peers now have families, which makes him look forward to joining them, whenever the time comes.

Rodgers may be at an age where many of his close friends are fathers and have families, but the time may not be right for him yet. He just put together an MVP season and seems to be showing no signs of slowing down on the field.

Perhaps he will be similar to Derek Jeter, who got engaged, married, and then had children, all after retiring. Though Rodgers became engaged towards the end of his career, he could be waiting until after his playing career to expand his family.