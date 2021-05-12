Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been following the TB12 Method

Aaron Rodgers is 37 years old, which was once viewed as an extremely advanced age for an NFL quarterback. Thanks to players like Tom Brady and Drew Brees, that is no longer the case. Rodgers was named NFL MVP last season and could still play several more years, and he may be leaning on Brady’s approach in order to do that.

Albert Breer of The MMQB spoke about Rodgers’ contract situation with the Green Bay Packers during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” this week. He said he had a conversation with Rodgers two years ago and asked the star quarterback if he is still motivated by so many teams passing on him in the 2005 NFL Draft. Rodgers said he doesn’t think about that all that much and has found a new source of motivation — playing for as long as he can.

That’s where Brady comes in, as Breer says Rodgers is a follower of the “TB12 Method.”

“His new motivation, he said, was, ‘I’m gonna see how long I can keep playing at this level.’ He actually bought Tom Brady’s book ‘The TB12 Method’ and adopted some of the principles there,” Breer said.

It’s unclear if Rodgers is an avid follower of Brady’s lifestyle or was just looking for a few pointers. Either way, the fact that he told Breer he bought the book is yet another endorsement of the TB12 Method. Rodgers had one of his best seasons as a pro in 2020 with 4,299 yards, 48 touchdown passes and five interceptions. He is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Packers supposedly offered to make Rodgers the highest-paid QB in the NFL, though the details of the proposal are not known. Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, and at least one of his teammates does not envision him backing down.

H/T Pro Football Talk