Big update emerges on Aaron Rodgers’ decision timeline

Aaron Rodgers appears to officially have one less suitor in free agency, but that does not mean the star quarterback is going to make a decision on his future any sooner.

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly decided to move forward with JJ McCarthy as their starting quarterback. That means they are not interested in signing Rodgers, which could alter the 41-year-old’s plans.

Rodgers has had offers from both the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. There were reports that Minnesota was his preferred landing spot, and many thought that is why Rodgers was taking so long to choose a new team.

Aug 19, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during warmups for the Jets game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings’ indecision was not the only thing holding Rodgers up. A source told Schefter that the former MVP remains “in no rush at all” to commit to a team.

Nothing related to Minnesota has altered Aaron Rodgers’ timeline. One source monitoring Rodgers’ potential decision about the 2025 season said this morning that the free-agent QB still “is in no rush at all.” pic.twitter.com/rSEGoYSX0M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2025

One theory is that Rodgers is not yet certain he wants to play in 2025. It was not all that long ago that Rodgers openly contemplated retirement, so that remains a possibility.

In the meantime, the Steelers and Giants are in somewhat of a holding pattern. Pittsburgh made the playoffs last year with Russell Wilson. They can probably bring Wilson back, but there is a chance the 36-year-old could sign with another team before Rodgers makes up his mind. The Giants have the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft, so their backup plan might simply be to draft a quarterback if they do not land Rodgers.

At least one notable Steelers players seems like he is growing tired of the Rodgers waiting game. You have to wonder how much longer it will be before the entire team feels that way.