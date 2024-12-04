Fans completely clown trailer for Aaron Rodgers’ Netflix show

The public perception of Aaron Rodgers’ upcoming Netflix show has been about as ugly as the New York Jets’ 2024 season.

The Netflix documentary “Aaron Rodgers: Enigma” is a three-part series premiering on December 17. The show follows Rodgers’ recovery from his season-ending Achilles injury in 2023 as well as some of his more controversial engagements off the field. You can watch the full trailer below.

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma premieres December 17. Follow the NFL quarterback's rebound from his achilles injury, and get an inside look at the defining and controversial moments of his life and career. pic.twitter.com/fAITgqj13N — Netflix (@netflix) December 3, 2024

The top responses to the trailer on X have mostly been about fans not being interested in watching the show at all.

i promise you we are good — MinkahBurgh Steelers (@SteelersWin109) December 3, 2024

Dude no one wants to watch this — Grammy! (@grandmaofthenfl) December 3, 2024

I would rather watch paint dry — taylornicole (@ay_taybay) December 3, 2024

All of this just to go 3-9 — Night Shade ™️1️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ (@HeyyBigGuy) December 3, 2024

Rodgers has always been a polarizing figure throughout his career. That’s what the show’s producers were likely banking on to generate buzz for the series. But given how poorly Rodgers has played in his first healthy season with the Jets thus far, it’s not surprising that general interest in such a show seems to be at an all-time low.

The Jets have a 3-9 record in Rodgers’ 12 starts this season. The 41-year-old QB has thrown for 2,627 yards with 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

There’s a very good chance Rodgers has played himself off the Jets for next season. A different AFC team has reportedly become the favorite to land Rodgers if he leaves New York.