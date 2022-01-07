Aaron Rodgers offers hilarious response to crazy Super Bowl rumor

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not usually directly address a lot of the rumors around him. One surfaced Friday that was so ridiculous, even Rodgers had to respond to it.

Boomer Esiason of WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio” show claimed Friday that Rodgers would boycott the Super Bowl if the Packers made it there. The claim was that Rodgers wanted to protest against the NFL’s COVID-19 guidance, and had told backup Jordan Love to “be ready.”

Rodgers did take notice of this. Not only did he retweet the clip on social media with three cry-laugh emojis, but he shared a series of sarcastic hashtags in response. In one of them, he referred to the rumor as the “dumbest f—ing story ever” and called for a bunch of boycotts, including one of coach Matt LaFleur’s eyebrows.

Rodgers has grown more outspoken in recent seasons, but he’ll still usually only address rumors and claims that are put to him directly or spread far enough that they become major stories. Few believed Esiason’s anonymous source, so Rodgers didn’t really have to defuse this one. The story was just too ridiculous for him not to.

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports