Did Aaron Rodgers turn down blockbuster trade to AFC team?

Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets during the offseason, and there was never much indication that other teams were seriously considered. However, that does not mean that some organizations did not try.

On Wednesday, Craig Carton of FOX Sports’ “The Carton Show” claimed that Rodgers had turned down the chance to be traded to the New England Patriots, preferring to go to the Jets instead.

“Aaron Rodgers almost wasn’t a Jet,” Carton said, via FOX Sports. “The New England Patriots made an offer to the Green Bay Packers to get Aaron Rodgers, and when Aaron Rodgers heard it, his agent said, ‘No, we ain’t playing for New England. We want to be a Jet.'”

It seems unlikely that the Patriots would have tried to make a Rodgers trade without confirming the quarterback’s interest. However, there were some rumors that Mac Jones might be traded in the offseason, so it is not absurd to think the team at least looked into acquiring a star quarterback. Obviously, that never happened, and Jones remains with New England while Rodgers landed with the Jets.

On the surface, it may seem weird that Rodgers would turn down Bill Belichick and the Patriots for the Jets. However, the Jets have been willing to give Rodgers a lot of power and bring in many of his preferred players. That was probably never happening in New England.