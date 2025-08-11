Aaron Rodgers suffers major slide in poll of NFL executives

NFL executives are not necessarily expecting Aaron Rodgers to significantly improve the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

The Athletic on Monday released a new set of quarterback tiers, as voted on by a group of 50 current and former NFL front office executives and coaches. The group ranked Rodgers as a Tier 3 quarterback, down from Tier 2 in the same rankings last year.

In total, Rodgers fell nine spots in the rankings, and is now behind the likes of Baker Mayfield and Brock Purdy.

Voters felt Rodgers still had his strengths, but that a lack of weapons around him could leave him exposed with the Steelers.

“Aaron has had good route runners around him when he was at his best,” a defensive coach told The Athletic. “I don’t know who the route runner is on that team. (DK) Metcalf is like a bully, jump-ball, kill-you-in-the-red-zone guy. Truthfully, I have no idea how that works there.”

Rodgers is 41 and has not consistently played at a high level since he left the Green Bay Packers following the 2022 season. Even the Steelers did not necessarily prioritize him during the offseason. He could certainly elevate the Steelers, but expectations for him within the league do not appear to be too high.